Israeli troops clash with gunmen in Jenin, nine Palestinians dead: medics

Nine Palestinians were killed, including an elderly woman, and 12 others were injured during clashes between Israeli troops and gunmen in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin on Thursday.

The Israeli military confirmed that an operation was underway in the area, but did not provide further details.

According to witnesses and medical officials, the violence broke out in the Jenin refugee camp, a known stronghold for Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

The camp saw intense clashes as local youths threw rocks at army vehicles while gunfire and explosions echoed through the streets. The Palestinian health ministry confirmed that nine people were killed, including an elderly woman, and eight men. No further information was available on the identities of the victims.

Jenin, located in the northern West Bank, has been the site of increased Israeli raids over the past year, following a series of street attacks carried out by local men in Israel’s cities. The recent violence in Jenin has further complicated the already-stalled U.S.-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood.

The Islamic Jihad group has reportedly contacted mediators of past truces with Israel to warn that the violence in Jenin could lead to further escalation in other areas. The situation remains tense, and the international community is urging for calm and restraint on both sides.