Russia launches missile attacks on Ukraine during rush hour

Russian warplanes launched a wave of missiles at Ukraine during rush hour on Thursday morning with Ukrainians taking cover in shelters as air defence forces shot down incoming projectiles, officials said.

An air raid alert wailed across the country as people were heading to work. In the capital Kyiv, crowds of people sheltered in underground metro stations.

Russia once again targeted the power grid with missile and drone strikes that inadvertently cause sweeping blackouts and other outages during winter. The latest missile strikes came hours after an overnight drone attack.

Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters. “Explosion in Kyiv! Remain in shelters,” Klitschko wrote on Telegram. “The explosions occurred in the Dniprovs’kyi district of the capital. All services are being sent to the scene. More details later,” he added.

Mayor @Vitaliy_Klychko confirms explosions in the center of #Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/uA7gus9Kmu

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023

Missile strike

“As many as six Tu-95 (warplanes) have preliminarily taken off from Murmansk region and launched missiles,” Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat told a Ukrainian public television broadcaster.

“We expect more than 30 missiles that have in principle already begun to appear in various regions. Air defences are working,” he said, adding there was no information about drones.

He added that the missiles appeared primarily to be targeting central Ukraine, however, the projectiles could change course.

“The first Russian missiles have been shot down,” Andriy Yermak, head of the president’s office said.

Fifteen cruise missiles fired toward #Kyiv were shot down by air defense forces. Meanwhile, a photo was published showing the results of the attack. pic.twitter.com/P1Ar6NRAnb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023

The air attacks came hours after the United States and Germany said they had agreed to send battle tanks to Ukraine.

Power shutdowns

Ukraine’s largest private energy producer, said it was conducting emergency power shutdowns in the capital, Kyiv, the surrounding region, and also the regions of Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk due to a danger of missile attack.

Zelenskyy thanks Germany for agreeing to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

see more

Other power producers also said they were conducting emergency power shutdowns in other parts of the country.

Overnight, the military said its anti-aircraft defences had shot down all 24 drones sent by Russia.

Fifteen of the drones were downed around the capital Kyiv where there were no reports of any damage.