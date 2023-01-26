Israeli troops clash with gunmen in Jenin, three Palestinians dead: medics

On Thursday, at least three Palestinians were killed and several others injured during clashes between Israeli troops and gunmen in the flashpoint town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank. According to witnesses and medics, the clashes broke out in the early hours of the morning.

The Israeli military has confirmed that an operation is currently underway in Jenin, but has not provided any further details.

The town of Jenin is known to be one of the areas in the northern West Bank where Israel has increased its raids over the past year, following a series of street attacks in its cities.

The recent violence in Jenin has further complicated the stalled U.S.-sponsored talks on Palestinian statehood.

The identities of the casualties in the clashes have not yet been released to the public. Palestinian armed groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad have said that their gunmen were involved in the battle against Israeli troops.