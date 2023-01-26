First Abrams tanks to reach Poland in spring, says Def Min

Poland will receive the first U.S. Abrams tanks in the spring, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak told Polish Radio on Thursday. As he added, 58 machines will arrive this year and crews have already been trained.

Polish Defence Minister signs contract for Abrams tanks

see more

The minister explained that Poland will first receive used Abrams of the older generation, and at the end of next year – the most modern model. According to him, these are the best tanks in the world.

“The task of these tanks will be to… create such a barrier that would be impassable if an aggressor decided to attack Poland,” he said.

Earlier this month, Błaszczak signed and approved a contract for the supply of 116 Abrams tanks to the Polish army.