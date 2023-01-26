LIVE: Day 337 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Ukraine declared an air raid alert

over most of the country on Thursday, and regional authorities

warned of a possible missile attack.

07:41 CET

What is left of one of a high-rise building in #Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/VM6DX81qqs

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023

07:28 CET

⚡️ Air raid alert is on in most of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported on Jan. 26 that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 26, 2023

07:19 CET

What is left of one of a high-rise building in #Mariupol. pic.twitter.com/VM6DX81qqs

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 26, 2023