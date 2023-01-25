Sword-wielding man kills at least 1 person, injuring several others in Spanish church

A church in southern Spain turned into a scene of horror as a man slashed at several people inside, killing at least one, according to the Spanish Interior Ministry’s statement made on Wednesday.

🎥 | Imágenes de una vecina cercana a la Plaza Alta de #Algeciras en la que se aprecia al individuo que habría apuñalado al sacristán de la iglesia de La Palma.

Según fuentes policiales ya estaría detenido. pic.twitter.com/IBgmkfrEqF

— Radio Algeciras (@radioalgeciras) January 25, 2023

Some media described the suspect as carrying a machete with which he allegedly attacked churchgoers in San Lorenzo parish in Algeciras, a port city in the southern province of Cadiz.

Asalto a varias iglesias en Algeciras. Un sacristán muerto. Cuatro heridos. Al grito de Alá.

A ver cuánto tardamos en llamar a las cosas por su nombre. pic.twitter.com/IriYGXf13z

— Rocío De Meer ن (@MeerRocio) January 25, 2023

A city spokesman told Reuters that the man allegedly attacked clergymen at two different temples in downtown Algeciras, located some 300 m apart. According to the spokesman, the first hitherto reported fatality was a sacristan at the Iglesia Mayor de la Palma church, while the titular priest of the parish church of San Isidro was among the injured and is in a critical condition.

“The facts are being investigated and analyzed, but it is not yet possible to determine the nature of the attack,” the ministry said in a statement.

Although the suspect has already been arrested by the police, its spokesperson declined to provide further details.

Un muerto y un herido en un ataque yihadista en Algeciras a varias iglesias.

La Policía ha detenido a un hombre de origen magrebí. pic.twitter.com/1r8JjGu4tY

— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) January 25, 2023

🎥 Momento de la llegada del yihadista detenido por Policía en Algeciras tras los ataques con machete.

Un muerto y un herido de gravedad. pic.twitter.com/Aylq8nIeXe

— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) January 25, 2023

The police have also cordoned off the Alta square – the most frequented location in Algeciras, where the incident took place.

Estoy en Algeciras. Vecinos me comparten estas imágenes del suelo ensangrentado. Aseguran que acaban de presenciar un atentado islámico. pic.twitter.com/y2iuXX6D7k

— Vito Quiles 🇪🇸 (@vitoquiles) January 25, 2023

El Mundo has pegged the number of injured at four.