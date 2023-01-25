Military Mind 25.01

Russian forces are advancing both north and south of Bakhmut. After taking Soledar, the Russians are now attempting to capture Krasna Hora, located just north of the city. Clashes are also taking place inside Bakhmut, particularly in the northeast of the city. Moscow’s forces are also trying to mount a push in the Zaporizhzhia region, aiming primarily at Huliaipole and Vuhledar. Russian troops have made limited progress in the area, but Ukrainians are sending in reinforcements to contain their advance.