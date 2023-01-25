Business Arena 25.01

In Wednesday’s episode of Business Arena: some things you may not know about the astronomer Copernicus is that he was born in the Polish city of Toruń and is regarded by Poles to be one of their greatest compatriots. Secondly, his theories on the Sun going around the Earth preceded Galileo’s. And thirdly, he was not just an astronomer, but an economist as well. To discuss the great astronomer’s dabbling in the economy, TVP World invited Marcin Jeziorny from TVP NAUKA. The second subject covered by our episode is the Mongolian coal debacle. rumours of the unofficial export of coal from Northern Mongolia to China have been causing protests for the past several months, causing energy prices to surge and outages to become increasingly more common. The authorities are promising more transparency.