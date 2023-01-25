World News 25.01

After weeks of being pestered by the Poles and other allies of Kyiv, Berlin has agreed to German-made tanks being delivered to Ukraine fighting against the Russian invasion; Finland backs Sweden on their way to NATO membership; and a dozen documents marked as classified have been discovered at former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence’s home. This and much more in Wednesday’s edition of World News.

TVP World invited Jayson Jay Smart, political analyst and correspondent for The Kyiv Post, to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine, specifically the impact of the country’s allies finally making the decision to send modern western tanks to assist in the effort to kick the invading Russians out.