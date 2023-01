The final nominations for the 95th Academy Awards, popularly known as the Oscars, are now announced. The most nominations, 11, went to “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. Poland’s “EO”, directed by Jerzy Skolimowski, will also contend for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. This and other important cultural events taking place in Poland and around the world.