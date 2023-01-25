Eastern Express 25.01

There have been a slew of high-profile resignations and dismissals in the Ukrainian government over the past couple of days. One of the very first to go was the Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories of Ukraine, Vasyl Lozinskyi. The other resignations are not necessarily directly related. Still, they are undoubtedly the result of President Zelenskyy’s announcement this past Saturday that he would take decisive steps in the fight against corruption. Is Ukraine on its way to eradicating corruption and therefore closer to accession to the European Union? TVP World prepared a report and invited Dr Tymofiy Mylovanov, President of the Kyiv School of Economics and adviser to the Zelenskyy administration, to shed more light on the issue