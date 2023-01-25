Dutch case against Russia downing of MH-17 flight admissible: court

The European Court of Human Rights ruled that the cases presented before them by Ukraine and the Netherlands against Russia, over human rights violations in the two breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in Ukraine, and the shooting down of Flight MH-17, were admissible.

The Netherlands argued that Russia played a key role in the air disaster and that the case hinges on whether or not Moscow had “effective control” over the area of Ukraine from where the missile was fired.

“Among other things, the Court found that areas in eastern Ukraine in separatist hands were, from 11 May 2014 and up to at least 26 January 2022, under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation,” the Strasbourg-based court stated in a ruling on Wednesday.

The Netherlands filed its case with the ECHR in 2020, stating that the shooting down of Flight MH17 over territory in eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists, which caused the deaths of all 298 people on board, breached the European Convention on Human Rights.

“This is a clear signal to Russia,” Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra tweeted, saying the court’s decision to declare the cases admissible was “an important milestone”.

Today's decision is a crucial next step in the case that the Netherlands has filed against Russia at the @ECHR_CEDH. We will continue to do everything in our power to achieve justice for all 298 victims of flight #MH17 and their loved ones. 2/2

— Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) January 25, 2023

The decision is procedural and does not rule on the merits of the cases. Still, it does show how the European Court of Human Rights considers Russia can be held liable for alleged human rights violations in the separatist regions. Last September, Russia ceased being a party to the European Convention on Human Rights, but the ECHR can still deal with claims against Russia regarding its actions up until that date.

The cases will now move on to the merits stage, which is expected to take another one to two years before a final decision is issued.

In November, a Dutch court found three men, two Russians and a Ukrainian, guilty of murder in absentia for their part in the downing of MH-17. The court concluded that the missile had been fired deliberately to bring the Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 down.

The Kremlin has condemned that verdict as scandalous and politically motivated, and repeatedly denied any involvement in the destruction of the aircraft, even going so far as to accuse Ukrainians of being the guilty party.

The ECHR ruling also opens the doors to at least three other cases by the Ukrainian state against Russia, which had been put on hold pending the decision on jurisdiction.

The two Ukrainian cases, which date from 2014, pertaining to what Kyiv says were administrative practices by Russia in eastern Ukraine in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights, as well as the abduction of three groups of Ukrainian orphan children and children without parental care, and a number of adults accompanying them.

All were returned home one day or, in the third case, five days after their abduction, the ECHR said.