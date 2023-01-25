Missile strikes Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine’s Kherson port: sources

A general cargo ship owned by Turkey was hit by a missile in the port of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, sparking a fire, according to video footage from the scene and shipping sources.

Named Tuzla, the vessel had its bridge hit by the missile on Tuesday, maritime security company Ambrey said. As a result of the explosion, a fire broke out onboard. Video footage showed flames filling the command room of the ship, Reuters reported.

The location was confirmed by Reuters based on the location of the ships and buildings seen in the video, which matched file and satellite imagery of the area. The date, however, could not be independently confirmed, Reuters said.

Stuck at the port since February 2022, the ship was operated by Cayeli Shipping, which was not available for comment.

As many as 12 Turkish ships are trapped in Ukrainian ports, a shipping source told Reuters. The number includes those in Kherson that are not covered by the U.N.-brokered Black Sea grain deal.

“There has been an attack yesterday night, most probably at the port, and an explosive charge seems to have hit the ship. Turkish ships in Kherson are manned by a skeleton crew so there are no injuries or casualties,” the source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.