Warsaw to ban old cars from city centre from 2024 to improve air

Polluting old cars will be banned from Warsaw city centre in an effort to improve air quality, the capital’s mayor announced on Wednesday.

From July 1, 2024, clean transport zones will be introduced in city. Diesel cars over 18 years old and petrol cars over 27 years old will no longer be allowed in the city centre and some other designated areas around the capital.

During a meeting with journalists Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said that “we are convinced that this is a good way to introduce a zone where the entry of the most polluting vehicles will be prohibited.”

“The plan, to reduce air pollution that affects our health, will be in place from July 2024 to 2032.”

According to analysis conducted by the Warsaw authorities, the introduction of the first stage in 2024, will affect 2 percent of cars. The number of affected vehicles will rise over three consecutive stages, ending with the regulation affecting 74 percent of cars in 2030.

The zone will cover most of the city centre, parts of Wola, Ochota, and Saska Kepa and parts of North and South Praga on the opposite side of the River Wisla.

Some vehicles will be exempt from the new regulations, including rescue service vehicles, vintage cars, special vehicles such as garbage trucks and cars belonging to disabled people.

The drivers of banned cars caught in the zones will face a PLN 500 (EUR 105) fine.

“The rules are the same for everyone, both for residents of Warsaw and visitors,” added Trzaskowski.