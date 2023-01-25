Polish PM lauds German decision to send Leopards to Ukraine

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, Polish prime minister, has praised Germany’s decision to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help bolster the country’s defence against Russia.

After months of reluctance, the German government on Wednesday announced it will deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Reacting to the news, Morawiecki took to Twitter to thank German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for the decision.

“The decision to send Leopards to Ukraine is a big step towards stopping Russia. Together we are stronger,” his Twitter post read.

In the first stage, Germany wants to supply Ukraine with 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from Bundeswehr’s stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement on Wednesday.

Berlin will also issue appropriate permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their inventories to Ukraine, according to the statement.