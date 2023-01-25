Poland reports 2,451 coronavirus cases, 36 deaths between Jan 19-Jan 25

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 2,451 confirmed coronavirus cases and 36 deaths between January 19 and January 25, 2023, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,376,708 cases have been confirmed and 118,702 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 57,865,024 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,636,970 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 15,054,711 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.