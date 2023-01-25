Germany agrees to supply Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks

Germany will supply its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Wednesday, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv sees as crucial to defeat the Russian invasion.

“This decision follows our well-known line of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in a closely coordinated manner internationally,” Scholz said in a statement.

The announcement emphasised that the goal is to quickly establish two battalions with Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine, with Germany providing 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own military stocks.

⚡️Bloomberg: Scholz confirms delivery of 14 Leopard tanks to Ukraine, green light for other nations to deliver. pic.twitter.com/7u8oGpsvpg

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 25, 2023

The statement further mentioned that training of Ukrainian troops in Germany will begin soon, and Germany will also provide logistics and ammunition.

Germany will issue the appropriate transfer permits to partner countries that want to quickly deliver Leopard 2 tanks from their stocks to Ukraine, Scholz concluded.

Germany caves in under pressure

Pressure has been building for weeks on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government to send the tanks and allow other NATO allies to do the same ahead of an expected spring offensive by both sides that could help turn the tide of the war.

Germany’s decision paves the way for other countries such as Poland, Spain and Norway to supply their stocks of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.