Poland sees drop in murders in 2022

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Murders in Poland were down by one-fifth last year compared to 2021, the newspaper Rzeczpospolita has reported.

In 2022, there were 507 murders in Poland, 127 fewer than a year earlier, the daily wrote on Wednesday citing date from the National Police Headquarters (KGP).

This was the largest decline in recent years, Rzeczpospolita added, which according to experts, can be attributed to the end of pandemic-related isolation which led to conflicts.

According to KPG data, murders committed last year in Poland were mainly violence and alcohol-related homicides, knife crimes and crimes of passion.

The largest number of people (71) were murdered in the southern Slaskie province.