Two British voluntary aid workers killed in attempted evacuation in Ukraine

British voluntary aid workers Chris Parry and Andrew Bagshaw were killed while trying to carry out a humanitarian evacuation in eastern Ukraine, Parry’s family said on Tuesday, weeks after they were reported missing in the war-torn country.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that our beloved Chrissy has been killed along with his colleague Andrew Bagshaw whilst attempting a humanitarian evacuation from Soledar, eastern Ukraine,” his family said in a statement released by Britain’s Foreign Office.

Sky News reported Bagshaw’s family as saying the pair were killed while trying to rescue an elderly woman from the town of Soledar.

Russia’s Wagner Group said earlier in January that its forces had found the body of one of the workers who had been reported missing in eastern Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Ukrainian police have said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for Soledar on January 6 and were reported missing the next evening after contact with them was lost.

No further details on the circumstances of their deaths were provided, and the Foreign Office said it was supporting the families.