Australian government seeks to ban Ye from entering the country

American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, may not be suitable for an Australian visa because of his history of anti-Semitic remarks, a government minister said on Wednesday, as pressure mounted to deny the award-winning rapper entry.

Australia’s Minister for Education, Jason Clare, condemned Ye’s “awful” anti-Semitic comments involving Hitler and the Holocaust, saying others who had made similar statements had been denied visas previously.

Banning people from entering Australia for their opinions is NOT a good idea.

I strongly disagree with many of Kanye’s recent statements.

But I’ll fight for his right to say them.

Weird how leftists are suddenly advocating closed borders.

— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 23, 2023

Local media reported that Ye would visit Australia to meet the family of his partner, Bianca Censori, who grew up in Melbourne.

A spokesperson for Ye did not respond to a request for comment.