LIVE: Day 336 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

While Russia is increasing its military activity near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast, it is also preparing for a new “wave of aggression”, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his latest evening address. Meanwhile the U.S. increased its production of artillery shells by 500 percent to further help Ukraine, sending it military aid.

07:26

⚡️New York Times: Pentagon to increase artillery production by 500% for Ukraine.

The United States Army's top acquisition official told the New York Times that U.S. production of 155-millimeter shells would increase to 90,000 a month within two years.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 25, 2023

07:10

⚡️Zelensky: Russia preparing new wave of aggression.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his evening address that Russia is preparing for a new wave of aggression and is increasing military activity near Bakhmut and Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 25, 2023