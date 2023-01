Ukraine is awaiting fresh deliveries of western weapons and ammunition in anticipation of a possible spring offensive by Russia. The whereabouts of the awaited attack has everyone guessing. Meanwhile, several top Kyiv’s officials have been forced to resign in the wake of president Zelenskyy’s new anti-corruption reforms.

Today’s episode’s guest was RTL journalist Philipp Sandmann, with whom we discussed far-right extremist organisations in Germany, and what they can potentially accomplish.