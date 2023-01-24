Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ nominated for best foreign film at 2023 Oscars

Leszek Szymański/PAP

‘EO’ by legendary Polish film director Jerzy Skolimowski received an Oscar nomination for Best International Feature Film on Tuesday.

At last year’s Cannes Film Festival, Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ won the jury’s award.

The movie loosely references Robert Bresson’s 1966 flm ‘Au Hazard Balthazar!’. The main character is a donkey who performs in a circus with a young artist named Kasandra (played by Sandra Drzymalska). The girl takes good care of him, and EO gives her unconditional love. When bailiffs enter the circus after a demonstration against the use of animals, the two are separated. The donkey is taken to a stable, and then changes owners several times.

The co-writer and co-producer of ‘EO’ is Ewa Piaskowska. Cinematography by Michal Dymek, and the editor is Agnieszka Glinska.

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were announced on the awards YouTube channel. Other contenders in the Best International Feature Film category include among others: ‘Close’ by Lucas Dhont (Belgium) and ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ by Edward Berger (Germany).

The winners of the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards will be announced on Sunday, March 12, during a gala held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.