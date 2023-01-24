Poland will file for EU compensation for arms sent to Ukraine says PM

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland will apply for compensation from the EU’s European Peace Facility (EPF) for arms provided to Ukraine, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki told a press conference called in connection with Poland’s plans to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine that Poland intended to bill the EU for costs incurred as a result of providing weapons to its neighbour.

“Of course we will also file to the EU for a refund. This will be another test of the EU’s good will. The EU should compensate these costs and I hope this will happen,” Morawiecki said.

Established in 2021, the off-budget European Peace Facility is an instrument that enhances the EU’s role as a global security provider. One of its purposes is to compensate EU states for their military aid to Ukraine.