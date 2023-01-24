Some elementary school children to get free laptops says PM

Sebastian Gollnow/PAP

Fourth formers at Polish elementary schools will get free laptops in September to help them with their school work, the Polish prime minister said on Tuesday.

Mateusz Morawiecki said that the laptops would go to 370,000 children this year, adding that they would help to level inequalities.

“We believe inequalities do not drive progress but result in lost opportunities, lost talent and many tragedies. We are doing our utmost to eradicate such inequalities,” the prime minister told a press conference.

He added that the programme met digital transformation needs and was aimed at “leading Polish schools into the 21st century.”