MEPs call for more support for repressed Belarusians

Lithuanian MEPs from the European Parliament’s delegation for Belarus – Juozas Olekas and Petras Auštrevičius – have called for increased support for repressed oppositionists in the country, including imprisoned Union of Poles in Belarus (ZPB) activist Andrzej Poczobut.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the in absentia process that began last week against the leaders of the Belarusian democratic forces”, the MEP’s wrote in a statement.

“The head of the United Transitional Cabinet, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, widely regarded as the real winner of the 2020 presidential election, is on trial alongside Coordinating Council representatives Mary Maroz, Volha Kavalkova, Pavel Latushka and Sergei Dyleuski on fabricated charges of ‘inciting hatred’ and forming ‘extremist groups’”, the statement read.

The MEPs also expressed deep concern over “the ongoing, politically motivated trials of Sakharov Prize and Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski, who has devoted his entire life to promoting democratic change in Belarus, two members of his human rights centre Viasna Valancin Stefanovich and Uladzimir Labkovich, and journalist and Union of Poles in Belarus activist Andrzej Poczobut.”

“There is no doubt that these sham trials are aimed at creating fear, silencing independent voices and closing any remaining space for real political debate in Belarus. The number of political prisoners in Belarus, as listed by Viasna, is unprecedented, approaching 1,500. In fact, it may even be much higher, as many victims do not contact human rights defenders for fear of further persecution.” – Olekas and Auštrevičius pointed out.

“We call on the European Union to increase its support, both inside and outside the country, for all brave Belarusians who are fighting for a sovereign, peaceful and democratic Belarus, and to impose further sanctions on officials of the illegal Lukashenko regime who commit or are complicit in human rights violations”, the MEPs concluded.