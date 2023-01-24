Decisions on third nuclear plant to come within months says dep PM

The plants are to be located in Choczewo in northern Poland and Pątnów, which lies in the centre of the country.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Decisions on the location and the lead contractor for Poland’s third nuclear power plant can be expected within the next few months, a government minister said on Tuesday.

Jacek Sasin, a deputy prime minister and the state assets minister, said that a major issue will be the choice of an appropriate site for the project.

Poland plans to build three nuclear power plants under the Polish Nuclear Energy Programme. The locations of the other two have already been chosen.

“I think the next few months will see decisions regarding a third nuclear plant, primarily as to its location, and subsequently the contractor,” Sasin said on Polish Radio.

Competing for contracts at Poland’s two other planned nuclear plants are the US firm Westinghouse, France’s EDF power enterprise and South Korea’s KHNP energy corporation.

The plants are to be located in Choczewo in northern Poland and Pątnów, which lies in the centre of the country.

The Pątnów project is still awaiting decisions concerning the technology it will use and the contractor.