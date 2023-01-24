Germany have received Poland’s request to give Ukraine tanks: Def Min Błaszczak

In a recent statement made by the Polish Defence Minister, Mariusz Błaszczak, Poland has officially requested Germany to re-export Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The Leopard 2 is one of the most widely used Western tanks, and Ukraine hopes to use it to break through Russian lines and recapture territory this year.

Germany’s approval is required for the re-export of the Leopard, but Berlin has been hesitant to grant it, as it fears that Moscow may escalate the conflict. However, Poland has increased the pressure on Germany to give its approval.

Mariusz Błaszczak stated on Twitter: “The Germans have already received our request for permission to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks. This is our common cause, because the security of the whole of Europe is at stake!”

Niemcy otrzymali już nasz wniosek o wyrażenie zgody na przekazanie czołgów Leopard 2 na Ukrainę. Apeluję także do strony niemieckiej o przyłączenie się do koalicji państw wspierających Ukrainę czołgami Leopard 2. To nasza wspólna sprawa, bo chodzi o bezpieczeństwo całej Europy! pic.twitter.com/9oMQihI83Z

— Mariusz Błaszczak (@mblaszczak) January 24, 2023

In response to Poland’s request, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Berlin will not stand in Poland’s way if they choose to ask for the tanks.

A spokesperson for the German economy ministry could not be immediately reached for comment. The situation is ongoing and it remains to be seen if Germany will give its approval for the re-export of the Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.