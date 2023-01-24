Number of Russians crossing into Poland from Kaliningrad plummets

Currently, there are only two operating checkpoints between Poland and Kaliningrad, in Grzechotki and Bezledy (pictured).

Tomasz Waszczuk/PAP

The number of people crossing Poland’s border with the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad has crashed, according to figures from the Polish Border Guard.

Last year, guards processed over 364,000 travellers, including 136,000 Russians and over 40,000 Poles, through Poland’s two checkpoints with the enclave.

But in 2015 there were over 6 million travellers, a Border Guard spokesperson told PAP on Tuesday. The high number was due to a local border traffic agreement that allowed Russians to cross the border without needing a visa.

The agreement was suspended in 2016, however in 2019 over three million travellers still crossed the border.

But now Russians are now subject to strict restrictions on travel into Poland and the EU, and the Border Guard said that those now crossing the border have residence permits in the EU.

