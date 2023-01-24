Stoltenberg calls for aid to Ukraine in achieving victory on the battlefield

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on Monday that the alliance should aid Ukraine in achieving victory on the battlefield and creating conditions for a negotiation-table resolution to the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Stoltenberg stressed that Ukraine’s position at the negotiating table depends on the outcome of the battle and that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal of complete control over Ukraine must be shattered.

He stated that the only way to achieve a peaceful solution is by sending a clear message to Putin that he will not win on the battlefield. Stoltenberg emphasised that NATO must create such conditions to bring the war to an end.

At the same time, Stoltenberg noted that Ukraine’s NATO allies and partners should create favourable conditions for Ukraine on the frontline by providing the necessary weapons.

Davos 2023: NATO chief calls for ‘significant increase’ in arms for Ukraine

see more

According to the NATO chief, a process of consultations is currently underway among the allies on what weapons to transfer to Ukraine, but also how to ensure the smooth operation of the systems previously transferred.

Stoltenberg disagreed with the assessment that the current debate over the transfer of Western tanks to Ukraine is dividing the Alliance and that Germany is opposing other countries. He stated that sometimes such decisions take time and consultations, the content of which is not made public.

The NATO chief stressed that Ukraine must win the war, and that NATO must move forward to prevent Putin from winning. He emphasised that this would create a very dangerous situation for the security interests of NATO countries and that it is crucial to make sure that Ukraine wins.

Stoltenberg also warned that if NATO allows the Russian Federation to blackmail them with such rhetoric, the world will become a dangerous place as Russia will resort to such practices and threats every time it wants to achieve something.

He was also asked about Turkey’s opposition to Finland’s and Sweden’s efforts to join NATO, he said that both countries applied only last May, and the process is relatively accelerated, as it usually takes years.