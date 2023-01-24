COVID-19 vaccination will probably follow the flu model: FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to meet this week to discuss various steps with regard to COVID-19 vaccinations. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee Meeting will meet on Thursday to discuss a range of issues, including making the immunization schedule easier.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday is also expected to provide more information about an investigation into the risk of stroke in seniors who received Pfizer’s omicron booster.

The risk has been described as “very unlikely” but the CDC investigation is still ongoing.

According to a briefing document released by the FDA, the agency is hoping that the committee will think about several items, including making a system for vaccination recommendations akin to the way the flu shot is handled every year.

The document pointed out that the mRNA bivalent booster shots’ rollout “has been associated with significant implementation complexities,” adding that because of this and other available information, “a move to a single vaccine composition for primary and booster vaccinations should be considered.”

The document also stated that most people might only need to get one shot to be protected for a certain time, due to what is known about vaccination and previous exposure to the virus.

The FDA also expects to carry out a review of “SARS-CoV-2 strains” at least every year and to ask the panel around June of every year about “strain selection for the fall season.” Then, a recommendation for the vaccine composition would be chosen and created to be ready by the fall, “no later than September of each calendar year.”

This comes at a time when interest to be vaccinated with additional boosters comes at a low. Less than 4 percent of eligible individuals had gotten the updated booster in the early weeks of its availability, while 47 percent of vaccinated American adults who didn’t get a booster in the fall said they weren’t going to get the new bivalent booster.

The most recent data published by the CDC showed that only 15.3 percent of the entire United States population has gotten the bivalent booster dose despite the previous push by the FDA.