Bezos considers selling Washington Post and buying NFL team

According to recent reports Amazon’s billionaire founder Jeff Bezos is seeking to purchase National Football League (NFL) team the Washington Commanders by selling the Washington Post, with speculation intensifying following a leaked video of publisher Fred Ryan discussing layoff plans at a fractious town hall meeting last month.

Last week, Bezos increased fears about possible layoffs at the Washington Post during an awkward visit to the newsroom. A source close to the situation said Bezos told the paper’s senior staff in private meetings that he had no plans to sell the paper.

Nonetheless the Washington Post is believed to be up for sale by one logical suitor, who intends to submit a proposal, according to a source with firsthand knowledge of the matter. The source declined to identify the suitor. A second newspaper buyer and seller claimed to have heard rumours that the publication might be for sale.

Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 for USD 250 mln. New York Post reported that Bezos is ‘looking to clear the way’ to get the Commanders from owner Dan Snyder.

According to reports, Bezos is facing trouble because the struggling owner of the Commanders, Dan Snyder, is still angry about the illustrious newspaper’s series of exposes exposing a poisonous management culture at the team, where bosses including Snyder are allegedly responsible for enabling sexual harassment.

Bezos has publicly stated that owning a newspaper was never his goal. In order to ensure financial stability and spur online expansion, Bezos was persuaded to purchase the Post by its former owner Donald Graham in 2013.

Moreover, Bezos has time and again claimed that football is his favourite sport but has not claimed publically whether he would like to add a NFL team to his establishment.

Despite experiencing expansion quickly under Bezos with massive coverage, the newspaper apparently planned to lose money in 2022 after years of profits as circulation dwindled after the end of the Trump administration.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is among the richest people in the world, revealed in November what he ultimately plans to do with his fortune of billions of dollars.

In an interview with American broadcaster CNN, the billionaire said he plans to donate the majority of his wealth to charitable causes within his lifetime.