Another California shooting sees seven killed in south of San Francisco

In a tragic turn of events, seven people were killed in a mass shooting that took place at two separate locations in Half Moon Bay, California on January 23. The coastal northern California city, located about 30 miles south of San Francisco, was left in shock as the news of the mass shooting spread.

According to Sheriff Christina Corpus, deputies responding to a call found four people dead and a fifth victim wounded at the first location in Half Moon Bay.

Three more fatalities were reported at another nearby location. The suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a police parking lot. A gun was found in his car.

Video footage from the Bay Area’s ABC 7 shows the arrest as two men in plainclothes and one uniformed deputy, guns drawn, ordered the suspect out of his car. The suspect came out, was thrown to the ground and searched for weapons. Multiple uniformed officers quickly arrived on the scene with long guns.

This latest mass shooting took place just two days after another in which 11 people were killed in the city of Monterey Park in Los Angeles County, about 400 miles to the south.

The community is left to mourn the loss of the innocent lives and cope with the aftermath of yet another senseless act of violence.