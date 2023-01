The war continues. European foreign ministers, meeting on Monday to discuss

aid to Ukraine, pressed Berlin to let countries send German-made

Leopard tanks, after Germany appeared to open the door to such

shipments by allies.

07:11 CET



Rheinmetall declared it could provide 139 Leopard 1 and Leopard 2 tanks to #Ukraine, but only by the end of 2023. pic.twitter.com/yzXObi5CtZ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 24, 2023