Polish football to get Portuguese coach

Friedemann Vogel/PAP/EPA

Portuguese coach Fernando Santos will be the new head coach of the Polish national football team, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) reported on Monday.

Santos will replace the former coach, Czeslaw Michniewicz, whose contract with the national squad expired last year. His official introduction will take place on Tuesday at 1 pm at Warsaw’s National Stadium.

In earlier years Santos, 68, trained the Greek and Portuguese national teams (2010-2014, 2014-2022) and several clubs in both countries.

Santos’s debut with the Poles is scheduled for March 24 in an away European Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic.