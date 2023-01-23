Fernando Santos is new coach of Poland’s football team

Fernando Santos was appointed to the position of a new coach for the Polish national football team. The news has been confirmed by the president of the Polish Football Association (PZPN) Cezary Kulesza.

Kulesza is expected to officially announce the name of the new head coach tomorrow. Today he posted a photo with Santos on the social networking site.

“See you tomorrow at the PGE National Stadium conference!” Kulesza wrote.

The 68-year-old Santos coached Portugal’s national team from 2014 to 2022, where he achieved their greatest success in history, the triumph in the European Championship in 2016. In the 2018/2019 season, he won the UEFA Nations League with the national team. He left the national team after last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where his team reached the quarter-finals after being ousted by Morocco.

Earlier – in the years 2010-2014 – Santos was the head coach of the Greek national team. He also trained Porto, Sporting CP, Benfica, Panathinaikos Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki.

Poland’s national team was led by Czesław Michniewicz in this year’s World Cup. Despite reaching the knockout stage for the first time in over 30 years the team was criticized for its defensive style of play. An especially defensive display in a goalless draw with Mexico, followed by a slightly fortuitous victory and only a marginally more adventurous display against the Saudi’s, concluded with defeat against Argentina in a match where Poland barely crossed the halfway line.

Michniewicz was strongly criticised for not utilizing two world-class players – Lewandowski and Zieliński – who play key roles for their football clubs.

Consequently, Poland’s coach was dismissed at the end of December and PZPN began searching for a new coach to head the national team.