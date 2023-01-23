Drop in flu and flu-related infections says minister

There is a visible drop in flu and flu-related infections, Poland’s health minister said on Monday.

Adam Niedzielski said the previous week saw a decline in infections by around 60,000, to 194,000 in all.

According to the National Institute for Public Health, 306,637 flu infections and suspected infections were recorded in Poland between January 1 and 7, and 252,837 between January 8 and 15.

The first week January saw 2,891 hospitalisations of flu and suspected flu cases, the figure for the following week was 2,387. Thirty three people have died of the disease so far in January.