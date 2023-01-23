Morocco reportedly sent 20 tanks to aid Ukraine

About 20 T-72B tanks have been sent by Morocco to Ukraine, according to the Menadefense news website, which also said that the vehicles were seen during a trip by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the workshops where they were undergoing modernisation.

Reportedly, the tanks were given a new lick of paint at the Excalibur Army workshops in the Czech Republic.

Menadefese said that while the exact number of tanks remained unknown, it vacillated around 20. This is also the number that could be seen during a trip by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to the workshops of the Excalibur Army company in Sternberg.

The tanks reportedly are part of an armaments purchase deal struck between the Kingdom and Belarus in the late 1990s. Arriving in two batches in 1999 and 2000, as many as 148 T-72s, 136 T-72Bs and 12 T-72BKs had arrived in Morocco.

The North African country’s decision to deliver arms to Ukraine was reportedly made during the Ramstein summit on April 26, 2022. At this summit, Tunisia and Morocco were the only two countries to represent North Africa.