Mural commemorating Operation Torch, Polish agent unveiled in Morocco

A commemorative mural to Operation Torch, the Anfa Conference and a Polish agent in the guise of an oatmeal tycoon, Major Mieczysław “Rygor” Słowikowski, was unveiled on Monday in the Moroccan city of Kenitra.

Polish spy lit WWII 'Torch' operation with oats: top Moroccan historical monthly

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in the heart of bustling Kenitra to unveil a historic mural painted on the facade of an office building. Boasting 35 meters in height, it is one of the largest in the country and one that demonstrates a huge symbolic value too.

The man in the white robe, represented in the mural, is Mohammed V, the first post-WWII king of Morocco. Next to him seated are US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as seen during the Anfa Conference of 1943.

But the mural is as much about history as it is about how the histories of Poland, Morocco, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom overlap and extend into the present.

“I’m very happy that today we are commemorating the 80th anniversary of Operation Torch, upon which the Polish intelligence had a huge impact,” Krzysztof Karwowski, Poland’s Ambassador to Morocco, told TVP World. “This mural, this inauguration, will hopefully help us to educate Moroccans and others.”

“This is a sign of our cooperation between Poland, Morocco, the US, and the UK, a sign that the cooperation is very good. It was good in the past and it is today,” the diplomat said.

For his part, Puneet Talwar, US Ambassador to Morocco, told TVP World that “the cooperation depicted in the mural between these three great leaders, and also, of course, standing next to them Major Słowikowski” had an immense importance for the current relations between the four nations.

“Without Poland’s assistance, Operation Torch would not have been possible… It tells us how deeply we have to cooperate even in today’s world where there are many threats as we know. This cooperation is with us even today and it is so critical for international peace and security.”

The US diplomat went on to stress that “Operation Torch marked the turning point in WWII when the fortunes of the Allies started to shift in our favour… It marked the beginning in the shift that we also saw in the European theatre. It was the largest military operation in that day.”

Together against Nazism

For the British Ambassador to Morocco, Simon Martin, the mural “has enormous significance.”

“It was also wonderful to see such a spectacular memorial here in Kenitra where some of the landings took place,” he told TVP World, adding that the historic account encapsulated in the mural conveyed an ever-actual message in the face of ongoing global political events.

Speaking as the leading representative of Morocco during the event, Anas Bouanani, the mayor of Kenitra, told TVP World that “for Moroccans and Kenitra, having the mural that commemorates a historic event, one that symbolises Operation Torch and the beginning of the Alliance between the US, Poland, the UK and Morocco, is particularly important. The Alliance allowed for overcoming Nazi and Fascist influences in Europe on one hand, while on the other hand, it helped Morocco free itself of colonialism.”

But do Moroccans recognise Operation Torch and the Anfa Conference?

“Of course, Moroccans are aware of these historic events,” Bouanani replied earnestly.

While approaching passersby in front of the mural, the TVP World correspondent noticed that many recognised the three leaders and were aware of the significance of the Operation and the Conference. As regards Mieczysław “Rygor” Słowikowski, whose intelligence network acquired vital data about Vichy France’s supply and defence lines in Morocco and Algeria and provided them to the US legation in Tangier, these historical facts were unknown to all of the approached onlookers.

However, when they were told about the Polish agent’s exploits, they were seen immediately sharing what they had learned with other pedestrians. A small group of spectators soon gathered, pointing at the mural and the slogan “Polish spy who helped oust the Vichy French” could soon be heard in the avenue of Mohammed V.