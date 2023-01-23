Estonia and Latvia downgrade diplomatic relations with Russia

Estonia and Latvia told their Russian ambassadors to leave after Moscow said it was downgrading diplomatic relations with Estonia, accusing it of “total Russophobia.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other’s capitals by an interim chargé d’affaires instead of an ambassador.

Estonia responded by telling the Russian envoy to leave by February 7, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said.

“We will continue to support Ukraine as Russia is planning large-scale attacks, and we call on other like-minded countries to increase their assistance to Ukraine,” Reinsalu added in a statement.

In solidarity with Estonia, Latvia told its Moscow envoy to leave by February 27, according to a tweet by Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkēvičs. Both countries said they are downgrading their diplomatic ties with Russia to chargé d’affaires level.

Lithuania expelled its Russian envoy in April and downgraded diplomatic representation after Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing civilians in Bucha.

Moscow claims its move is a response to an Estonian decision to reduce the size of the Russian embassy in Tallinn.

“In recent years, the Estonian leadership has purposefully destroyed the entire range of relations with Russia. Tallinn has elevated total Russophobia, the cultivation of hostility towards our country to the rank of state policy. The Estonian regime has got what it deserved,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

On January 11 Estonia told Russia to reduce the number of diplomats at its embassy in Tallinn to eight, equivalent to the number of Estonian diplomats in Moscow.

All three Baltic countries joined some other Western allies last week in sending more weapons of their own to Ukraine.

All three Baltic states, along with Poland, are among the NATO allies arguing strongly for Germany to provide its Leopard battle tanks to boost Ukraine in fighting off Russia’s invasion.