German Patriot systems on their way to Poland

The German army has begun moving the first two Patriot missile defence systems to Poland, according to German state media outlet Deutsche Welle.

The systems were scheduled to depart from Gnoien in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern at around 11:30 am. The German Patriots will be deployed near Zamość, about 60 kilometres from the Polish-Ukrainian border, and 110 kilometres from Ukraine’s Lviv.

Germany offered the anti-aircraft systems after a stray Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów, Eastern Poland, killing two. The Polish government initially called for their transfer to Ukraine. Although Warsaw eventually agreed to Berlin’s proposal, a separate offer of Patriots for Ukraine was made by the Americans and Germany.

Minister of National Defence Mariusz Błaszczak was asked on Monday during a press conference at the Cegielski plant in Poznań, Western Poland, when the Patriot systems from Germany will become operational in Poland.

“It’s not that we are in a big hurry to do this,” he said, adding that it will be implemented when “everything is prepared.”

“We are working intensively to make this happen,” the minister said.