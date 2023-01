Norwegian police apprehends former Wagner commander seeking asylum

A former commander of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group who recently fled to Norway has been apprehended by police, an official said on Monday.

“He is apprehended … and we are considering whether to seek a court’s decision for internment,” Police Lawyer Line Isaksen told Reuters, declining to give further details.

Andrei Medvedev, who fled by crossing the Russian-Norwegian frontier in the Arctic, has said he was in fear for his life after witnessing the killing and mistreatment of Russian prisoners brought to the front lines in Ukraine.

Medvedev’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

The news was first reported by public broadcaster NRK.