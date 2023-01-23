Struggle for resources could become part of U.S.-Chinese space rivalry: researcher

Struggle for resources could become part of U.S.-Chinese space rivalry, PhD Jakub Ryzenko from the Space Research Centre of the Polish Academy of Sciences has told the Polish Press Agency (PAP).

The researcher said that although “the Chinese have few chances” of outstripping the US in a race for lunar resources, “this might not be a foregone conclusion.”

“They may have more opportunities in the long term, think, the race to Mars. China is developing its space sector extremely intensively now – just as the U.S. did under President Kennedy,” Ryzenko said.

When asked about NASA’s concerns that China could reach out for lunar resources under the pretext of scientific research, Ryzenko said that “today, no one is able to provide a business justification for the mining of [lunar] resources and say that it could prove profitable. No one is able to effectively argue that the Moon is the right place for such undertakings.”

“It could be more cost-friendly to use asteroids rich in rare metals,” the researcher said, adding that “the fight for resources may definitely become part of a rivalry.”

“In two to three decades, their extraction may become part of the global economy… China may want to undermine a certain logic of international law, according to which we do not extend state sovereignty over celestial bodies. They are to remain a common good,” he said.

“It is worth saying that most of the planned activities are to be carried out in a small area near the Moon’s south pole, where water presence is suspected. This is also a favourable location for a number of other, different reasons, for example in terms of the use of a station orbiting the Moon. It is conceivable that some entity or state will occupy an area and claim it as its property. In practice, however, such claims will not be recognised by other players,” Ryzenko said.

Describing the last two to three decades’ progress China has made in the space sector as “a huge leap”, the researcher said that Beijing was drawing “heavily on Soviet and Russian, but also American, experience.”

“China is already talking about an Apollo programme-style moon landing, which would take place before the end of the decade. China’s space programme is progressing according to timelines and in line with much earlier stated objectives,” Ryzenko said. “It is indisputable that it is being conducted in a smart, focused manner, with an excellent strategy to draw on the experience of other space players. As a result, they have been able, for instance, to meet several objectives in one stage that previously required a series of separate activities.”

The researcher remarked that the Chinese space programme demonstrated, in a similar vein to what the US counterpart in the past did, a “governmental and centralised characteristic.”