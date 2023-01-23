Poland’s industrial production rises y/y in December – stats office

Manufacturing prices increased by 20.4 percent year on year in December and by 0.5 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 1.0 percent year on year in December 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Monday.

Month on month, industrial output also decreased by 6.4 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected December’s industrial production to grow by 1.7 percent year on year and to drop by 5.4 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 20.4 percent year on year in December and by 0.5 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected December’s producer prices to rise by 19.4 percent year on year and drop by 0.2 percent month on month.