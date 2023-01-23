Somalia: blast near Mogadishu mayor’s office kills at least six

Islamist fighters set off a bomb then stormed a government building in Somalia’s capital on Sunday, killing at least six civilians, police reported.

Attackers from the al Shabaab group charged into the block that houses the office of Mogadishu’s mayor around noon and got caught in a firefight with security forces, police spokesperson Sadiq Aden said.

“Security forces killed all the attackers. Six civilians have died and more were wounded. The situation is now calm,” he told journalists.

Security killed six of the militants and cleared the area by about 6 p.m., the ministry of information said on its Facebook page.

Six Municipality employees were confirmed to have perished for the attack launched by Alshabab at the mayor's office. Among the dead was the chairman of Somali disability association as verified by Somalia's police spokesman Sadik Dodishe in his press briefing. pic.twitter.com/uOTH1o1GF8

— Dr.Mohamed Hussein Mentalist 🇸🇴🇺🇸🇨🇦 PhD (@caaqilyare33) January 23, 2023

Al Shabaab has stepped up attacks in a show of resilience since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government launched an offensive against the al Qaeda-linked group in August.

The director of the Aamin Ambulance Services gave a higher estimate of the death count, saying it had transported the bodies of eight civilian victims. The information ministry reported at least five deaths.

The mayor’s office is in the local government headquarters building in a well-guarded area of Mogadishu. Roads in the area have concrete barriers and multiple roadblocks. The building is about 1.5 km (1 mile) away from Villa Somalia, the president’s office.

Al Shabaab said in a statement its suicide bombers struck, “then foot fighters entered the building after killing the building guards.”

The movement, which has been fighting the government since 2006 and seeking to impose its own interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out bombings and gun attacks across the country.

In a sign the government was expanding its offensive against the group into the country’s south, state TV for Jubbaland, one of the country’s semi-autonomous states, reported on Sunday that regional and Somalia federal forces had launched attacks on al Shabaab and taken control of the town of Janay Abdale from the militants.