LIVE: Day 334 of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war continues. Germany would

not stand in the way if Poland wants to send its Leopard 2 tanks

to Ukraine, Germany’s foreign minister said on Sunday, signalling a

possible breakthrough for Ukraine as it tries to bolster its

forces ahead of an expected new Russian offensive.

07:18 CET

An illegal scheme to exploit refugees from Ukraine has been uncovered in Spain

Police today detained 27 people in different parts of Spain. They are suspected of organizing a criminal scheme through which they employed Ukrainian refugees in illegal cigarette factories.

