We would not stand in the way of Poland sending Leopards to Ukraine: German FM

Germany would not stand in the way if Poland sent its German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Sunday in an interview with French television LCI.

Asked what would happen if Poland went ahead and sent its Leopard 2 tanks without Germany’s approval, Baerbock said that “for now the question has not been asked, but if we were asked we would not stand in the way.”

L’Allemagne franchit un seuil inédit sur @LCI par la voix de la ministre A.Baerbock. Elle «ne s’opposerait pas» si la Pologne envoie les Léopards.

-J'ai bien entendu, vous avez dit, si les Polonais l'envoient, vous ne vous y opposeriez pas?

-A.Baerbock: Vous m'avez bien compris. pic.twitter.com/HGykBGhocL

Earlier, on January 12, Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck stated that “Germany should not stand in the way when other countries make decisions to support Ukraine, regardless of what decision Germany makes.”

However, Olaf Scholz as the German Chancellor ultimately makes the decisions. Despite great international pressure, he has obviously not yet agreed to Leopard 2 deliveries.

On Friday the new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius continued to muddy the waters saying that there was no unanimous opinion among the allies and that there were good reasons for and against the delivery of the German battle tanks.

Poland will send tanks

On January 11 Polish President Andrzej Duda together with the Presidents of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda and Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the Joint Declaration of the Presidents of the Lublin Triangle to send further military support to Ukraine against Russian aggression and help with Ukraine’s integration with the EU and NATO.

At that time, Andrzej Duda said that Poland will send a “company of Leopard tanks for Ukraine will be transferred as part of international coalition building.”

Later on, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told the Polish Press Agency on January 22 that Poland would not look on passively while Ukraine bleeds and that Ukraine and Europe would “win the war with or without Germany.”