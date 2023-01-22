World News 22.01

The January Uprising against Russian occupation erupted exactly 160 years ago and encompassed lands of modern-day Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Belarus; international pressure on Germany to transfer tanks to Ukraine increases while brutal fighting around Bakhmut continues; and a Quran-burning incident in Stockholm sparks outrage in Muslim countries. This and much more on Sunday’s edition of World News.

The tragic death of Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and members of his department shocked the Ukrainian public opinion. But the feeling of anger is also exacerbated by what they see as unnecessary bickering over Western arms deliveries while Russian aggression continues to claim more and more innocent lives. TVP World invited Ukrainian MP Mariya Ionova to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.