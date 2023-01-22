Israeli PM complies with High Court’s order to sack minister over criminal record

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Rabbi Aryeh Deri from the cabinet on Sunday. Deri, who leads the religious Sash party, held the posts of the Minister of Interior and the Minister of Health in Netanyahu’s coalition cabinet. His dismissal was mandated by the High Court of Justice and advocated by the attorney general due to Deri’s existing criminal record.

Netanyahu said that he was “compelled, with a heavy heart” to comply with the court ruling issued on Wednesday. Deri’s dismissal will go into effect on Tuesday.

The prime minister pledged to find “any legal way whereby you can continue to contribute to the State of Israel,” as he was reading a pre-written statement with Deri by his side. Deri will also continue to serve as the Deputy Prime Minister, albeit without holding an actual ministerial post the position is largely ceremonial.

Deri was sentenced to three years in prison back in 2000, of which he served 22 months. In 2022 he was slapped with a suspended sentence of one year in prison over tax fraud charges.

Deri said it was clear to him that he would leave the government following the court ruling, but also said he has no intention of withdrawing from politics.

“No judicial decision will prevent me from serving and representing,” approximately 400,000 Shas voters. The party representing the ultra-Orthodox Haredi community won 11 Knesset seats (out of 120) in the November election.

Deri’s dismissal comes barely three weeks after the coalition cabinet was sworn in. What is more, the problem now faced by the government is what to do with the portfolios vacated by the leader of Shas. Normally, they would revert to the Prime Minister until a replacement is appointed. Since Netanyahu himself is at present under criminal indictment in connection to a separate corruption investigation, however, he, like Deri, cannot be a minister in the cabinet he leads.

Barak Seri, Deri’s adviser, told Army Radio earlier on Sunday that the portfolios would be kept by other members of the Shas party.

An uneasy coalition

The coalition faces numerous challenges, being made up of a collection of various right- and far-right, conservative, and religious parties. Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party holds 32 seats of the total of 64 held by the entire coalition.

Recently, Defence Minister Yoav Galant, a member of Likud, ordered an illegally constructed Jewish settlement located in the West Bank to be razed. The Religious Zionists led by Bezalel Smotrich walked out of the Friday cabinet meeting in protest.

“This [settlement] is a capstone issue for our participation in the government,” said Orit Strock, National Missions Minister representing the Religious Zionist party, during an interview given to the Kan radio.

Jewish Power, another right-wing coalition party, sided with the religious Zionists, said it would demand that Israel implement a long-delayed evacuation of Khan al-Ahmar, a Bedouin Palestinian encampment in the West Bank, close to Jerusalem. The dismantling of Khan al-Ahmar has been protested internationally, with critics saying it will jeopardise the peace process.

Netanyahu’s government is pushing to remodel the judiciary, including a move to transfer the appointment of judges to political control. He also wants to enable the re-legislate laws struck down by the court and protect Basic Laws from court interference.

Israel does not have a constitution. Instead, the Knesset occasionally passes what is called a Basic Law, a quasi-constitutional piece of legislation dealing mostly with institutions and occasionally human rights and liberties, which in the unspecified future would be combined into a single constitution. 13 Basic Laws have been passed between 1958 and 2018.

Netanyahu’s cabinet says the reforms are necessary to correct the balance of power between the political and judicial branches of the government, but critics say they threaten democratic institutions, endanger civil liberties, and would undermine judicial independence.

Over 100,000 Israelis took to the streets on Saturday night to protest the reform plan. A poll conducted by the “Israel Hayom” newspaper found 35 pct. of the respondents support Netanyahu’s judicial reform plan, while 45 pct. oppose it. A separate question asked whether the parliament should be able to override some Supreme Court decisions with a one-vote majority, another part of the plan. Only 26 pct. of respondents were in favour of this part of the plan.