France might send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine: French President

France does not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said during joint a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris on Sunday.

Macron said that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France’s own security.

“Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the Army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out,” Macron said, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany in the coming days and weeks.

Germany still hesitant about giving tanks

In turn, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said on Sunday that all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.

Scholz, asked about providing tanks to Ukraine, said all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far had taken place in close coordination with Western partners. “We will do that in the future,” he said.

Last week Germany and Western allies reached no decision on whether Germany would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or permit other countries that have them to do so, despite Ukraine’s pleas for modern tanks to boost its defence efforts.

Germany hides behind the United States saying that the U.S has to agree to send its own tanks first. However, U.S. officials have said President Joe Biden’s administration is not poised to send its own tanks, including the M1 Abrams.

The Leclerc tank

The AMX-56 Leclerc is the French Army’s main battle tank. It was designed in the 1980s, and mass production began in 1990 by the Nexter Group.

A total of about 900 tanks were produced, almost half of which were exported to the United Arab Emirates. The tanks are currently undergoing a modernisation programme. They will receive an updated fire control system and new electronics.